Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.06% of Atrion worth $12,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Atrion by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRI stock opened at $655.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.24. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $579.00 and a 1-year high of $922.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $662.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $712.48.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 23.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

