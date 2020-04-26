Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $14.91 Million Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 67,285 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.96% of Badger Meter worth $14,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 968.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $70.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.67 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

BMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

In related news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $1,286,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,930.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

