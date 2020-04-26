Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $18.49 Million Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.31% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $18,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

NYSE:CPK opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.31.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $131.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.26%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.