Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $18.83 Million Stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.44% of Globus Medical worth $18,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 35,687 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED opened at $46.76 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

