Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $19.88 Million Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Coherent worth $19,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coherent by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Coherent by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,132,000 after purchasing an additional 90,072 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 508,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Coherent by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 85,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the period.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,492.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $118.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.52. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

