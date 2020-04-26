Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $20.20 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.39% of CubeSmart worth $20,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in CubeSmart by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 446,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CubeSmart by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 376,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.38. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

