Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $20.75 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Landstar System worth $20,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 465.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 43.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Landstar System from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.15.

LSTR opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.