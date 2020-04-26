Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.01% of Minerals Technologies worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,497,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 163,247 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,486,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,641,000 after purchasing an additional 154,045 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,229,000 after acquiring an additional 120,717 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 506,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,875,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. Minerals Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $63.13.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

MTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,902.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.