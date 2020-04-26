Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.33% of Morningstar worth $16,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Morningstar by 7.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 15.9% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 5.8% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 120,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.86, for a total value of $78,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,865,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,854,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.22, for a total transaction of $1,361,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,902,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,963,782.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,894 shares of company stock valued at $22,649,663. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Morningstar stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.83. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $166.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

