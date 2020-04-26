Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New $21.40 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,396,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total transaction of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,866,717. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $514.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $485.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $633.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.79.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

