Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 6,295 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.13% of Forward Air worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 603.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Forward Air stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

