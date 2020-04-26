Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,957,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,439,000 after purchasing an additional 331,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after purchasing an additional 695,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,455 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,404,000 after purchasing an additional 487,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,235,000 after purchasing an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average is $104.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.