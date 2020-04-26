Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.07% of AutoZone worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,047.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $921.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,081.17.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.49 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.87.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

