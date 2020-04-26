Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,362.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,376.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,811.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,797.15.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

