Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,711 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $48,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

