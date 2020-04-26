Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,129 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $13,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.91. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

