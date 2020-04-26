Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,281 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.24% of IPG Photonics worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,588 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $180.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.75.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. TheStreet cut IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.25.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

