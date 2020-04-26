Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 259,448 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,448 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $17,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $80.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

