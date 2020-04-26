Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 35,348 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,348 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Bank of Hawaii worth $19,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,724,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 870,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,798,000 after purchasing an additional 81,329 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 592,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,335,000 after buying an additional 57,886 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

BOH stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,826.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,236.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

