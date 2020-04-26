Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 44,533 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,533 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,315,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,445,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HE stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 755,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,689,864.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

