Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 7,768 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.26.

Shares of EW opened at $223.48 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $833,003.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,959.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.