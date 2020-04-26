Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $3,265,410,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $463,695,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,784,000 after buying an additional 749,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.87. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $762,900. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

