Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stake Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,463 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

