British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Acquires 101,195 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,195 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Quanta Services worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 46,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

