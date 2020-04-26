British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Acquires 11,944 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,390,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,311,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 194.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $43.10 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

