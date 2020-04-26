British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 449,042 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 449,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

GE stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

