British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Parker-Hannifin worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 181,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $215.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $202.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.54.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

