British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Buys New Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 257,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,448,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.48.

JD stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.96. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

