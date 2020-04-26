British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,946 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,119 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Ciena worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Ciena by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $108,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $70,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,631 shares of company stock worth $1,593,494 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Ciena stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $47.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

