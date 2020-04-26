British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $11.84 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 212.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,694 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.