British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 47,149 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 608,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,937,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 76,337 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $570,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.8% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

