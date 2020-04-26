British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $6.85 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,216 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 97,077 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Citizens Financial Group worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $17,461,010,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,980,000 after buying an additional 107,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $199,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,773,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,237,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $558,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

