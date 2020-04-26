British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $7.33 Million Stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,341 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.15% of Aecom worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 145,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 26.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 67.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after buying an additional 245,834 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aecom from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Aecom from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

