British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Invests $6.90 Million in Trane (NYSE:TT)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,904,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $84.03 on Friday. Trane has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Trane will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

