British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Invests $8.15 Million in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 260,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 434,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $39.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,473 shares of company stock valued at $565,929 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

