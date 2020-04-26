British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53,630 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 58.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $369,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $364.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

