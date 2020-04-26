British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $566.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $574.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,687,893.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,465,178. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $409.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

