British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Purchases 2,475 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Shares of MA opened at $258.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,534 shares of company stock valued at $74,137,309 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

