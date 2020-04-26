British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Purchases 53,839 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 142.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,839 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $156.09 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.48.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.