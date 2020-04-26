British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Purchases 69,691 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,691 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Applied Materials by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Applied Materials by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.