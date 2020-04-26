British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 235,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 89,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 77,337 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $150,377.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,291.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,401 shares of company stock worth $2,110,938. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $63.11 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

