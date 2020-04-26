British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $80.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.