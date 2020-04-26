British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 211.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,634 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $125.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

