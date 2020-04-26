British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,359 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,261,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,542 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after purchasing an additional 141,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $344.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.45. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $161.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

