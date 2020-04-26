British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 19,560 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,560 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Kansas City Southern worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSU stock opened at $131.41 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

