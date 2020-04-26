British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 20,177 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,606 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 20,177 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. S&P Equity Research raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $94.43 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average is $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.