British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,676 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 560,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,693,000 after purchasing an additional 54,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

