British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 7,516 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $264.12 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.24. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.