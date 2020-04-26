British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 82.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $615.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.59.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $508.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $546.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $453.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.