British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,221 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.15. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

